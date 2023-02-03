In 2006, Ed Brubaker and artist Sean Phillips launched Criminal, a wildly popular crime anthology comic book series that was initially published through Marvel’s Icon line. Brubaker and Phillips have revisited their comic many times through Image Comics since then. And now, their seminal creation is getting a series adaptation at Amazon Prime Video.

Deadline is reporting that Amazon is finalizing a deal for the show, and Brubaker will be the showrunner and executive producer. Deadline also notes that “a writers room for the potential series is up and running.”

Criminal takes place largely in the fictional Center City, with stories set in the past and present. Several characters recur throughout the book, but the primary character usually changes with each story arc. The comic, and the Amazon adaptation, are described as “an interlocking universe of crime stories.”

Brubaker is widely regarded as one of the best writers in comics, and he re-envisioned Bucky Barnes as the Winter Soldier during his run on Captain America with artist Steve Epting. Brubaker and artist Darwyn Cooke also revamped Catwoman for DC. In television, Brubaker worked on the first season of Westworld. He also signed on for a major creative role on the animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader.

Brubaker and Phillips have a unique deal with Image Comics that allows them to publish almost anything they want. Together, the duo have co-created Incognito, Fatale, The Fade Out, Kill or be Killed, and Reckless.

