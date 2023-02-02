Hulu Orders a Second Season For Hit-Monkey

Over a year after it premiered on Hulu, Hit-Monkey has been renewed for a second season. However, the show will be losing its Marvel branding, since Marvel TV was folded into Marvel Studios. Instead, the show will now be produced by 20th Century Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, series co-creators Josh Gordon and Will Speck will remain with the show as executive producers. The series is loosely based upon the Marvel character created by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić. Within the world of the show, the titular Hit-Monkey is a Japanese snow monkey who is the only survivor of his tribe after they were murdered by the Yakuza.

Jason Sudeikis co-stars in the series as Bryce Fowler, an assassin who befriended Hit-Monkey’s tribe before the Yakuza attack. After his own murder, Bryce becomes a ghost companion of Hit-Monkey during his quest for revenge.

Leslie Jones is joining the cast in season 2, alongside returning cast members Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki, and Fred Tatasciore. At the end of season 1, Hit-Monkey was forced to flee Japan after killing his enemy, Shinji Yokohama (George Takei). Shinji’s niece, Akiko Yokohama (Munn), vowed revenge and became the new Lady Bullseye.

Hit-Monkey is now the only surviving Marvel show from Hulu’s Offenders. Tigra & Dazzler, and Howard the Duck were cancelled before finishing production. And Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. was cancelled after only a single season.

For now, there is no projected premiere date for Hit-Monkey season 2.

Are you glad to see this series get another season? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Hit-Monkey by Daniel Way: Bullets & Bananas

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.