After the critically-acclaimed pilot episode, HBO has another hit on its hand with The Last of Us. 4.7 million viewers tuned in this past Sunday night, making it the second-most-watched premiere in over a decade. Being on a hit HBO show is familiar territory for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Before starring as Joel and Ellie on The Last of Us, Pascal and Ramsey played Oberyn Martell and Lyanna Mormont on the HBO juggernaut Game of Thrones. In an interview with EW, The Last of Us stars credited their time on Game of Thrones for strengthening their bond on set.

“I feel like it made us come from a family without knowing each other already,” Pascal said. “To have two characters that the fans liked make their entrance and make their exit is parallel for the both of us and a kind of bonding thing before we even got a chance to bond. So, yes, I am grateful for that.”

Pascal had been working as an actor for 15 years before breaking through on Game of Thrones. However, Ramsey’s first acting role came as Lyanna on Thrones. In fact, Ramsey had no plans to act, but the experience on the show ended up benefitting her promising career.

“I don’t think that I’d be an actor if it wasn’t for Game of Thrones, ’cause I never really set out to be [one], and then it sort of happened,” Ramsey said. “So it set me up and prepared me for The Last of Us and all my other projects in ways that I don’t think anything else could.”

The Last of Us airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

What are your predictions for The Last of Us episode 2? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art Of The Last Of Us

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.