Dead City to Feature ‘Most Disgusting’ Walkers In TWD’s History

The Walking Dead franchise is heading into a new era of spinoffs since the conclusion of its flagship series this past November. One of those spinoffs is The Walking Dead: Dead City, which follows the adventures of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a post-apocalyptic New York City. A new city brings new walkers, and according to Executive Producer and The Walking Dead Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Dead City includes some of the most frightening walkers in TWD’s history (via Collider).

“It is one of the most awesome, disgusting, terrifying walkers that I’ve seen in the history of the show,” said Gimple. “There is a mind-bendingly horrific walker coming up that I wasn’t on set for, and I’m glad I wasn’t. I got to experience the horrific magic at home, and it is magic. It quite possibly will make you throw up.”

Speaking of New York City, the spinoff will feature the island of Manhattan, which was cut off from the mainland a while back. It’s a collapsing city full of walkers, violence, and anarchy, which will make for an interesting setting throughout the series. Dead City showrunner Eli Jorné explained the intrigue behind New York City (also via Collider.)

“Just environmentally and architecturally, there are so many new ways that we can experience walkers that you couldn’t have” said Jorné. “There’s the verticality of the city, and that alone has been the gift that keeps on giving with walkers.”

Jorné further added, “How do you survive in that city, with that many walkers, as we’ll come to see, and the way that they are? You’ll see interesting new walker experiences, but also those ripple effects of, how do you survive in a city with walkers? In The Walking Dead, they fought a lot of walkers in the woods, but there were a lot of stretches of woods where you could just hike and camp out. You don’t get to do that as much in the city.”

The Walking Dead: Dead City is scheduled to arrive on AMC in June 2023.

Are you excited to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City?

