The Fae Uprising Begins in the New Carnival Row Season 2 Trailer

After more than three years, Amazon Prime subscribers can finally return to the pulp fantasy world of Carnival Row and witness the epic conclusion of the Fae’s fight for acceptance. With just a few weeks left until the new episodes drop, Amazon has released the official trailer for Carnival Row season 2, which will also be its final season on the platform.

The show originally premiered on Amazon way back in the summer of 2019. Unfortunately, the following year’s COVID-19 outbreak delayed the filming schedule for season 2. But it certainly looks as though the producers are ending the series with a bang. Although the fae have attempted to live in peace with ordinary humans in the city of Burgue, bigotry still runs rampant, particularly among those who wield positions of power. With this, the oppressed mythical creatures try another approach, one that’s sure to leave a high body count by the time the show reaches the finish line.

You can watch the trailer for the new season below.

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne return to their starring roles as Rycroft Philostrate and Vignette Stonemoss, respectively. The cast also includes David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant, Arty Froushan, Simon McBurney, Andrew Gower, Karla Crome, Jay Ali, and Joanne Whalley. Travis Beacham and René Echevarria created the series, with the latter acting as the primary showrunner.

Carnival Row season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime on February 17.

