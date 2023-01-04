Bad Batch Producers Explain Connections to Obi-Wan and Andor

On the Star Wars timeline, Star Wars: The Bad Batch falls after Revenge of the Sith and before the events in A New Hope. Since The Bad Batch ended its first season in August 2021, two shows have since premiered that fall within that same timeframe: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor. Because they all fall in the same canon, Bad Batch producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau explained the show’s connections to Obi-Wan and Andor via Comicbook.com.

“Where we are in the bad batch, it’s a bit early into the era of the Empire that we’re far enough away from Obi-Wan and Andor,” said Corbett. “But that’s not to say that some of the storylines that we have don’t affect those shows. We really rely on, you know, the Lucasfilm Story Group, who is with us whenever we have story conferences. And they comment on storylines if some are veering into territory that could affect other things that are either in development or are currently being made, we’re made aware of that.”

“But so far, we haven’t been told, ‘No, you can’t do that because of this,'” continued Corbett. “It’s really more of a collaboration and just making sure that we’re telling the best stories without affecting other things coming up.”

Season 2 will continue to follow Clone Force 99 after the fall of the Republic. Season 2 will also cover the functions of the Imperial Senate. Senate pods were seen in Andor, and The Bad Batch will begin to navigate the role of the Senate.

“The Senate, it’s awesome as fans to see what’s going on in there. And speaking of the story group, we talked with them, also, all the way through,” said Rau. “In the Senate, we were discussing how we see the Senate pods in Andor, and that had an effect — although it’s not a one-for-one, it’s different — but it did have an effect on how we redesigned those pods slightly. We just try to be consistent and true through all of it. But in the trailer, when you see Palpatine in the Senate, it’s like, give me a break.”

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 are now live on Disney+.

