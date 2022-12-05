The Flash Season 9 Will Premiere In February 2023

At The CW, the Arrowverse as we know it as coming to an end with The Flash season 9. The long-running series will have 13 episodes to wrap up the story of Barry Allen and Team Flash. Now, via Deadline, The CW has set a premiere date for Barry’s final run: Wednesday, February 8 at 8pm PST/EST.

According to The CW’s description for the new season, the story begins one week after the season 8 finale in which Barry (Grant Gustin) definitively defeated Reverse Flash. A team of Rogues will soon rise to challenge Team Flash. However, the biggest threat will come in the form of “a deadly new adversary” who “rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy.”

Besides Gustin, the only original cast members returning on a regular basis are Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow.

Additionally, The CW has confirmed that former Rogue, Mark Blaine (Jon Cor), will be joining Team Flash. The rest of the supporting cast for season 9 also includes Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Run.

“The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” said The CW President of Entertainment, Brad Schwartz, in a statement. “The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch-up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

