The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – What Did You Think?!

Warning: The comment section will have spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!

Guardians of the Galaxy fans were understandably skeptical when Marvel and James Gunn announced plans to follow in the footsteps of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. And as it turns out, this is also one of Gunn’s last projects at Marvel before taking over DC Studios. Regardless, the reviews have been positively glowing, and this may be the most Christmas thing that Marvel has ever done. Now, it’s time to hear what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

This was filmed during the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so almost every major cast member is back. The lone exception is Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, who is absent because of story reasons. And also because the Gamora who loved Peter Quill is gone. So to cheer up their friend, Mantis and Drax head to Earth to kidnap Kevin Bacon as the ultimate present for Peter.

There are so many ways that this special could have gone wrong. Regardless, Bacon, playing himself, had more than enough charm to carry the gimmick of the story. Additionally, the final exchange between Peter (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is a genuinely sweet moment that gives the story its emotional climax. And the animated segment was also a unique way to bring back a dearly departed character.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won’t hit theaters until May 5, 2023. But this went a long way towards making that wait more bearable.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Guardians of the Galaxy by Donny Cates Vol. 1: The Final Gauntlet

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.