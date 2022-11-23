Andor Season 1 Episode 12 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Andor season 1 episode 12!

Way back in Andor episode 3, Fiona Shaw’s Maarva warned the Empire’s soldiers that the pounding of the anvil on Ferrix was the sound of a reckoning. And she was right. Shaw didn’t get a chance to play Maarva’s death scene, but she got something even better. Maarva got the last word on the Empire even after she died. Now that the Andor season finale has premiered on Disney+, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Andor season 1 episode 12.

Remember a few episodes ago when Mon Mothma said that her driver, Loris, was a spy for the Empire? She proved to be correct, when Loris intentionally eavesdropped on Mothma and her husband, Perrin, arguing about Perrin’s gambling addiction. It’s a minor scandal for Mothma, but she seems to be using it to deflect away attention away from her Rebel-funding activities. Additionally, Mothma goes forward with the plan to potentially marry her daughter off to the son of Davo Sculdun.

On Ferrix, the anger of the people is practically boiling over as Dedra Meero arrives to oversee what she hopes will be the capture of Cassian Andor. However, she is dismayed to learn that Anto Kreegyr and his men were slaughtered in the ambush she helped set up. Not because she wanted to show any mercy. It’s simply because Dedra needs a live prisoner to interrogate, which is also why she insists on Cassian being taken alive. Speaking of Cassian, he is actually listening to the Rebel manifesto of the late Karis Nemik. And Nemik’s words seem to have a real influence on him now.

Soon after, Cassian meets with his friend, Brasso, who shares Maarva’s final message for her adopted son. Cassian also learns that his ex, Bix Caleen, is being held by the Imperials nearby. So he gives up his plans to mourn Maarva beside his friends in order to rescue her. Meanwhile, Luthen Rael arrives on the planet and reunites with Vel Sartha. They’re sure that Cassian will be captured, and their plan is to kill him before he can expose their identities.

Even Syril Karn and his inept sergeant friend, Linus Mosk, are on the streets of Ferrix when Maarva’s funeral finally begins. And it’s a corker. Her droid, B2EMO (Bee), plays a holographic recording of Maarva from before her death in which she passionately inspires the crowd to fight the Empire. When the assembled Imperial troops try to silence Maarva’s message, it sets off a riot. Cassian uses the confusion to sneak into the Imperial building and rescue Bix. However, she’s a shadow of her former self.

During the riot, Dedra nearly gets herself killed when the crowd converges on her. But she manages to survive when Syrill swoops in and pulls her off the streets. She’s shocked to see her stalker, and oddly grateful at the same time. Elsewhere, Brasso, Bee, and a few friends get their ship ready to flee the planet. Fortunately, Cassian arrives in time to send Bix with them. Regardless, Cassian decides against going with them as well. Instead, he tracks down Luthen and offers him a choice: “Kill me or take me in.” Given the option, Luthen lowers his weapon and smiles at Cassian.

In the post-credits scene, we learn that the components that Cassian and the prisoners were forced to make on Narkina 5 were key parts of the Death Star’s firing canon. It’s an ominous way to close out the season.

