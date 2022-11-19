Millie Gibson Cast as the New Companion In Doctor Who

As viewers of the most recent Doctor Who special know, Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor hasn’t arrived yet. However, when the Fifteenth Doctor finally steps out of the TARDIS, he will be joined by his next companion. BBC has announced that Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the new girl who will share the Doctor’s thrilling adventures in time and space.

Gibson is only 18 years old, so her acting experience is somewhat limited. Regardless, she has won acclaim for her role as Kelly Neelan on Coronation Street. She has also appeared in Butterfly and Love, Lies and Records.

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor’s companion,” said Gibson in a statement. “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

“Millie just is the companion,” added Gatwa. “She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

Additionally, returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said “It’s the great honor of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

Doctor Who will return for a series of specials in November 2023, just in time for the 60th anniversary. In the United States, new episodes will premiere on Disney+.

Are you eager to see Millie Gibson and the new Doctor in action? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor – Old Friends

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.