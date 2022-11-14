Filmation’s The Adventures of Batman Gets a Blu-ray Release Next Year

Decades before Batman: The Animated Series premiered and embraced the title character’s dark roots, the best animated depiction of Bruce Wayne came from Filmation, which began airing its own Batman cartoon in the late ‘60s. Although it was more family-friendly than later versions, The Adventures of Batman holds a special place in the hearts of many comic book fans who came of age during this time period. Now, they can revisit its classic stories on Blu-ray. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced a new box featuring high-definition remasters of all 34 segments.

The Adventures of Batman originally debuted on CBS on September 14, 1968. The series derived much of its campy influence from Adam West’s Batman series, which arrived just two years earlier. The show technically aired 17 half-hour episodes over the course of its four-month run. But each episode was spit into two segments, giving viewers more bang for their buck. It was also famously paired alongside Filmation’s earlier DC cartoon, The New Adventures of Superman, to create The Batman/Superman Hour.

Olan Soule and Casey Kasem headlined the show as the voices of Batman and Robin, respectively. The series also featured many of the Dynamic Duo’s most popular villains, including Joker, Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Riddler, Scarecrow, and Mad Hatter. Years later, Soule and Kasem reprised their roles in Hanna-Barbera’s Super Friends animated series. You can check out the box set’s full list of episodes below:

My Crime Is Your Crime / A Bird Out of Hand

The Cool, Cruel Mr. Freeze / The Joke’s on Robin

How Many Herring in a Wheelbarrow? / In Again, Out Again Penguin

The Nine Lives of Batman / Long John Joker

Bubi, Bubi, Who’s Got the Ruby? / 1001 Faces of the Riddler

The Big Birthday Caper / Two Penguins Too Many

Partners in Peril / The Underworld Underground Caper

Hizzoner the Joker / Freeze’s Frozen Vikings

The Crime Computer / The Great Scarecrow Scare

A Game of Cat and Mouse / Beware of Living Dolls

Will the Real Robin Please Stand Up? / He Who Swipes the Ice, Goes to the Cooler

Simon the Pieman / A Mad, Mad Tea Party

From Catwoman with Love / Perilous Playthings

A Perfidious Pieman Is Simon / Cool, Cruel Christmas Caper

The Fiendishly Frigid Fraud / Enter the Judge

The Jigsaw Jeopardy / Wrath of the Riddler

It Takes Two to Make a Team / Opera Buffa

The Adventures of Batman: The Complete Collection will hit stores on February 28, 2023.

Will you be picking up a copy of the collection next year?

