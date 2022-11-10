Studio Ghibli Teases a New Collaboration With Lucasfilm

Since its founding in 1985, Studio Ghibli has been one of Japan’s premiere animation studios, building an international fanbase with its collection of visually stunning features that introduce audiences to breathtaking fantasy worlds. But now, the house that Miyazaki built could be heading to a galaxy far, far away. Earlier today, the studio sent fans into a frenzy by posting a new video on its official Twitter account. The video featured the instantly-recognizable Lucasfilm logo, hinting that an animated Star Wars project might on the horizon.

Of course, Star Wars isn’t the only IP that falls under the Lucasfilm umbrella. So it’s entirely possible that the studio has its eye on a Willow or Indiana Jones offshoot. Regardless, Star Wars still seems like the safest bet. Neither Lucasfilm nor Ghibli has revealed any specifics yet. But it should definitely be fun to see what their animators can do with such a big franchise. You can check out their announcement below.

Lucasfilm isn’t a stranger to the world of anime. Last year, Lucasfilm recruited several Japanese animation houses to produce episodes of Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series released on Disney+. The studio officially ordered a second volume of Visions earlier this year, so Ghibli could be developing its own upcoming episode of the show. But in addition to contributions from Japan, Lucasfilm also confirmed that the new season will showcase the work of animators hailing from other parts of the world, including Spain, Chile, France, and South Africa.

Hayao Miyazaki co-founded Studio Ghibli with Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki. Their first release, Miyazaki’s Castle in the Sky, hit theaters in 1986 and immediately became a cultural sensation. Over the next several years, the studio released one classic after another, including My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, and Ponyo. But their most popular movie might be Spirited Away, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2003. Currently, Miyazaki is working on How Do You Live?, which he says will be his “final” film for the studio.

Do you have any other theories about Studio Ghibli’s collaboration with Lucasfilm? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

