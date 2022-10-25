Russell T Davies Offers Hints For Doctor Who’s 60th Anniversary

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor! Russell T Davies offers.

If you watched Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor over the weekend, you may be wondering why Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor. After all, that’s not supposed to happen on Doctor Who! According to BBC, Tennant’s new regeneration isn’t the Tenth Doctor. Instead, he’s now the Fourteenth Doctor. And returning showrunner Russell T Davies isn’t willing to explain how that happened just yet. However, he did offer a few hints.

“Maybe this is a missing story,” said Davies. “Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way,” added Davies. “The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Unfortunately, Davies was not kidding about waiting a year for answers. Tennant and his former co-star, Catherine Tate, will reunite as the Doctor and Donna Noble for three specials that will premiere in November 2023, just in time for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary celebration. Neil Patrick Harris will portray the main villain in those specials.

Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor will also make his debut in 2023. BBC’s official site states that Gatwa’s first episode as the lead of Doctor Who will premiere in the holiday season of 2023.

Are you looking forward to seeing what’s in store for Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor – Old Friends

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.