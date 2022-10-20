Gerard McMurray Developing a Series Based on Vault Comics’ Resonant

Three years after its launch, BET+ is eyeing its own comic book adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service is developing a new TV series based on Vault Comics’ Resonant. Gerard McMurray (The First Purge) has also joined the show as an executive producer, writer, and director.

Writer David Andry and artists Alejandro Aragon and Skylar Patridge launched Resonant in 2019. The series picks up 10 years after an event known as the Waves, which somehow caused humanity to give into its most violent impulses and sent the world tumbling into chaos. However, not everyone surrendered to the darkness. The main character, Paxton, lives with his three children in a secluded cabin that protects them from the Waves’ effects. But when he ventures out to find medicine for his “chronically ill” youngest son, the family becomes separated, forcing them to overcome a gauntlet of unimaginable terrors in order to reunite.

McMurray will develop Resonant as part of a new overall deal he signed with BET Studios. Damian Wassel and F.J. DeSanto will join him as executive producers on behalf of Vault. Additionally, Ridley Scott is execuive producing the series through his Scott Free banner alongside David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger.

Before The First Purge, McMurray made his feature directorial debut with Burning Sands, a Netflix original film. He also helmed an episode of The Twilight Zone revival for CBS All Access in 2019. Incidentally, Resonant isn’t the only comic adaptation that McMurray is currently attached to. Earlier this year, he signed on to helm a film based on Black for Warner Bros. and Studio 8.

“My company, Buppie Productions, is committed to creating exciting and entertaining content that reflects the Black experience across all genres,” said McMurray in a new statement. “BET is an iconic brand that has been at the forefront of creating spaces for Black creators like myself to showcase our talent. I’m proud to partner with BET Studios to bring my unique vision for storytelling to the television landscape. Resonant is the perfect first project for me to kick off my deal with BET. I’m also excited to be working with CBS Studios, Vault Comics and the amazing team at Scott Free Productions to bring the graphic novel to life as a TV series.”

“We’re so thrilled to have Gerard join our growing arsenal of collaborators for BET Studios,” added Aisha Summers Burke, BET Studios’ executive vice president and general manager. “As BET aligns with the rapidly shifting media landscape, it is vital to work with a team of creators who are tapped into the intricacies and nuances of the Black experience, as well as those whose industry acumen is unmatched. We found this, and much more, in Gerard. We look forward to seeing our partnership flourish through this venture.”

