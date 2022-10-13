She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9!

In terms that Marvel comic book readers should be able to understand, this show has been lightweight Dan Slott She-Hulk throughout the first eight episodes. However, the season finale went full-John Byrne Sensational She-Hulk. Now that the end is here, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9.

To set the tone for the episode, Jennifer Walters’ dream sequence is a shot-for-shot remake of the opening credits from the 1978 Incredible Hulk series, with Jen as the main character instead of Bill Bixby’s David Banner. But when Jen wakes up, she’s in Emil Blonsky’s old cell and a prisoner of Damage Control. Jen’s colleagues, Mallory Book, Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, and Nikki Ramos arrive with a plea deal for her. She can escape charges and win her freedom. But she also has to give up being She-Hulk.

Within days, GLK&H fires Jen and she loses nearly everything she had. She even has to give up her apartment and move in with her parents. Regardless, Jen won’t give up on finding HulkKing and the Intelligencia. When Jen’s mother shares an embarrassing college video of Jen, Nikki uses it to secure the trust of the Intelligencia. But since the Intelligencia believes that she’s a man, Nikki recruits Pug to stand in for her. At the Intelligencia gathering, Pug discovers that HulkKing is Todd Phelps, a billionaire who went on a single date with Jen.

Since both Bruce Banner/Hulk and Blonsky are unreachable, Jen decides to check in at Blonsky’s retreat, Summer Twilights. When Jen arrives, the Wrecker actually sets her up in one of the guest rooms. But when Blonsky fails to surface, Jen searches the compound until she discovers that he’s in Abomination mode while addressing Todd’s Intelligencia meeting. While Blonsky isn’t a part of the Intelligencia, Jen is upset that he violated his parole and his word by transforming. Moments later, the meeting erupts into chaos as Bruce and Titania separately crash the party. Todd also gains Hulk powers of his own from Jen’s stolen blood.

Aghast at the unlikely turn of events, Jen escapes from her own show through the Disney+ Marvel menu and enters the real world. She then berates the She-Hulk writers for such a sloppy finale, before learning that Kevin controls everything. However, it’s not Kevin Feige who is pulling Jen’s strings. It’s actually the artificial intelligence known as Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus. Or K.E.V.I.N. for short. But it does have Feige’s hat.

Jen successfully convinces K.E.V.I.N. to revise her finale by removing Todd’s Hulk powers and Bruce’s sudden arrival. Jen also asks for Daredevil to return, and she gets her wish when she is forced back into the MCU world. Matt Murdock and Jen are happy to be reunited, but the fight is already over. Todd is going to jail, and so is Blonsky for breaking his parole. Later, Matt accompanies Jen to a Walters family dinner, where they continue to bond. Out of nowhere, Bruce arrives and says he just got back from Sakaar. Then he introduces the family to his son, Skaar.

In the aftermath, Jen’s law license is restored and she sues Todd in court. Jen also makes it clear that she has embraced her life as both an attorney and a superhero. In the mid-credits scene, Wong opens a portal and allows Blonsky to escape his cell and join him in Karma Taj.

