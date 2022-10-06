Andor Season 1 Episode 5 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Andor season 1 episode 5!

It remains to be seen how the relatively slow pace of Andor is going to play with Star Wars fans across the board. But the season will reach the half-way point next week. For now, it’s time to recap the fifth episode, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Andor season 1 episode 5.

On the planet Aldhani, Cassian Andor awakens and discovers that one of his new teammates, Arvel Skeen, has taken his belongings to learn more about “Clem.” He deduces that Cassian left wherever he’s from in a hurry. But he still doesn’t trust Cassian. Their younger teammate, Karis Nemik, is far more trusting as he tries to explain his manifesto of resistance to an uninterested Cassian. Vel Sartha and Taramyn Barcona soon pull Cassian into a briefing, and he’s shocked that they have no idea how to determine the weight of their score. Or how to transport it. In exasperation, Cassian assumes responsibility for flying the escape ship to make sure the job is done right.

Back with the Imperials, Syril is stuck with his mother, Eedy Karn, as she berates his life choices and reaches out to his uncle Harlo in hopes of landing him a job. There’s not much there. Elsewhere, Dedra Meero sees a pattern in a seemingly unrelated series of thefts from Imperial facilities. In her opinion, “it’s too random to be random.” And while Dedra doesn’t have support from her Imperial superiors, at least one of her colleagues stays late in the night to work with her.

While practicing their infiltration of the Imperial base, Cassian offers a useful suggestion for Arvel to hold his weapon in the hand he actually uses to shoot. That doesn’t ally Arvel’s suspicions, especially when he catches Cassian off guard and steals the Kyber Crystal from him. To win the group’s trust, Cassian confesses that he is being paid to be a part of the mission. Everyone else is there for the cause, so it doesn’t quite win them over. But at least Cassian gets the crystal back and a semi-apology from Arvel.

On Coruscant, Mon Mothma finds herself at odds with both her daughter Leida, and her husband, Perrin. Neither Perrin nor Leida seem to actually like Mothma, much less love her. At the same time, Luthen Rael eagerly awaits word on the mission’s success while Cassian and his team move into position to strike.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for Andor season 1 episode 5 in the comment section below!

