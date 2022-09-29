She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7!

Daredevil watch week 7: You won’t find Matt Murdock in this episode. However, there has been some forward movement on the overall story of the season. The seventh episode of She-Hulk has premiered, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7.

After meeting at a wedding, Jennifer Walters begins dating a guy named Josh. He also seems to prefer her as Jen, which makes her life a lot happier. After a few dates, Jen finally invites Josh to spend the night with her. But when she wakes up, Josh is gone and he has apparently ghosted her. Three days later, Emil Blonsky’s parole officer, Chuck, asks Jen to accompany him on a check-in, just in case Blonsky turns into the Abomination. They arrive separately at Blonsky’s superhuman retreat, Summer Twilights, where Chuck insists that Jen Hulk out.

Fortunately, the incident with Blonsky turns out to be a malfunctioning inhibitor, which Chuck easily fixes. But before Jen can follow Chuck out of the estate, her car is wrecked by a battle between Man-Bull and El Aguila. The duo apologize to Jen, and Blonsky explains that they are simply working through their issues together. He also invites Jen to stay at the retreat while they wait for a mechanic to fix her car.

While attempting to get reception on her phone, Jen stumbles upon Blonsky’s group session with Man-Bull, El Aguila, Porcupine, and Saracen. But when she spots the Wrecker, Jen reminds the viewers that he was one of the guys who attacked her a few episodes ago. Jen throws the Wrecker across the room, but Blonsky defuses the situation and convinces Jen to sit in their circle and listen.

After some prodding, Jen confesses that she has been attached to her phone in the hopes of getting a text reply from Josh. She explains that being She-Hulk allows her to experience what it’s like to be popular and loved. But she wants to be loved as Jen, not her alter ego. The group sympathizes with Jen and offers to hunt down and kill Josh. Surprisingly, it’s the Wrecker who talks the group out of doing that. Instead, they invite Jen to revert to her human form because they value her for who she is, not what she looks like.

Jen agrees with the suggestion that she hasn’t been spending enough time as herself, and allows her gamma powers to revert. She even deletes Josh’s number from her phone before visiting the sweat lodge. Some time later, the group says goodbye to Jennifer as the tow truck arrives to take her car away. But Blonsky invites her to return at any time.

Then the episode flashes back to three days ago, when Josh finally seduced Jen. After Jen went to sleep, Josh cloned the contents of her phone and confirmed that he stole a sample of her blood for the Inteligencia. Now, they have the means to create more Hulks.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7 in the comment section below!

