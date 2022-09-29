Andor Season 1 Episode 4 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Andor season 1 episode 4!

In Superhero Hype’s review for the first few episodes of Andor, my colleague, Luke Y. Thompson, suggested that the series is a Star Wars story aimed at adults. So far, it’s living up to that with a more serious tone and intense performances from the series leads, Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgård. Now that the fourth episode has premiered, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Andor season 1 episode 4.

After escaping from Ferrix, Luthen Rael makes his pitch to Cassian Andor to take on anti-Empire missions and get paid for it. When Cassian argues that it’s pointless to fight, Luthen calls him out on his falsified war record. Cassian survived a war on Mimban because he was a cook, and he also fled during the fighting. Luthen eventually convinces Cassian to take part in a heist to steal an Imperial payroll in exchange for 200,000 credits. As collateral, Luthen gives Cassian a valuable personal keepsake that he wants returned when the mission is over.

Somewhere on Preox-Morlana, Syril Karn, his superior, Chief Hyne, and Linus Mosk are berated for their roles in the debacle on Ferrix. They are also stripped of their authority as the Empire takes full control of the Morgana system. Syril wanders to his mother’s apartment, where she slaps him before allowing him to come inside.

The more immediate problem is unfolding on Coruscant, as Imperial Security Bureau agent Dedra Meero realizes that the Starpath unit stolen by Cassian has greater implications. However, Dedra is unsuccessful in convincing her superiors to allow her to investigate.

Andor and Luthen arrive on Aldhani, where the older man tells Cassian to pick an alias. He chooses Clem, the name of his adoptive father. Before allowing Cassian to leave, Luthen meets his contact, Vel Sartha, and strong arms her into accepting “Clem” as a member of her crew on short notice. Luthen also notes that Cassian is expendable if things go wrong. After Luthen leaves, Vel explains to Cassian why the mission is so dangerous. To steal the payroll, they will have to get past an Imperial garrison.

On Coruscant, Luthen disguises himself before meeting with Senator Mon Mothma, a key Rebel backer. He’s upset that she can’t funnel money towards the cause the way she used to. But Mothma insists that there are too many eyes on her. At her home, Mothma’s husband, Perrin Fertha, informs her that he’s invited several of her political enemies to a dinner party. And he seems more interested in spending time with them than with his own wife.

Back on Aldhani, Vel’s crew is instantly suspicious of Cassian and upset about his sudden inclusion. Their contact at the garrison, Lieutenant Gorn, is even angrier about it. But they don’t have a choice, and nor does Cassian at this point.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for Andor season 1 episode 4 in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also.