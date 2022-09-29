Arondir Fights Orcs in The Rings of Power Episode 6 Clip

Last week’s installment of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power set the stage for a major conflict between the people of the Southlands and Adar’s army of Orcs. But before the fighting breaks out, fans can preview some of the action in a new clip from Amazon Prime. Ahead of its premiere, the streaming service has shared an early look at The Rings of Power episode 6. You can check it out for yourself below.

The scene shows Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) fighting alongside several humans to defend their stronghold from Orcs. At first, they shoot arrows from a high vantage point to keep the enemy from getting past their walls. But it isn’t long before one of the Orcs yanks Arondir back to ground level, forcing him to re-think his combat strategy. Luckily, as we saw in episode 3, Arondir happens to be a formidable hand-to-hand fighter as well.

Are you ready? The battle begins this Friday at 12am ET. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/CGHGU5EnfD — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 28, 2022

The ending of last week’s episode also saw Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) leading a trio ships from Númenór to Middle-earth in the hopes of aiding the Southlands themselves. Unfortunately, we still don’t know if they’ll make it in time to stop Adar’s forces from inflicting serious casualties. Regardless, this isn’t the only lingering story thread that has yet to be resolved. The next episode will also show Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) asking his father to share Khazad-dûm’s Mithril deposits to save the Elven race.

Episode 6 also marks the series directorial debut of Charlotte Brändström, who previously helmed episodes of The Witcher and Jupiter’s Legacy for Netflix. Brändström is also directing episode 7 as well before handing the reins back to Wayne Che Yip for The Rings of Power’s first season finale on October 14.

The sixth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power hits Amazon Prime this Friday, September 30.

