Shadow and Bone Season 2 Teases Its Return to the Grishaverse

Welcome back to the Imperial Russia-inspired fantasy realm that is the Grishaverse. As part of the Tudum festivities today, Netflix premiered the first, chase-filled look at Shadow and Bone season 2. It looks like Alina (Jessie Mei Li) will embrace her power as a Sun Summoner, but it’s not easy to discern a whole lot more plot from the highlight reel. There’s tumbling, plenty of darkness, and Kirigan threatening the need for a sacrifice.

Check it out in the player below:

In the world of Ravka, Alina must continue to discover her new powers, and possibly bring in the long war against the Shadow Fold. But what she discovers may change everything. In this world of both science and superstition, things are not always as they seem.

Shadow and Bone also stars Ben Barnes, Lewis Tan, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Zoe Wanamaker, Patrick Gibson, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe, Daisy Head, Danielle Galligan, and Calahan Skogman.

Shadow and Bone season 2 debuts on Netflix sometime in 2023.

Are you excited to return to the Grishaverse? What upcoming scenes do you hope to see in the upcoming episodes? Let us know in comments below.

