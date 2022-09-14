Halo Season 2 Begins Production In Iceland

After spending years in development, Master Chief finally made his way to television in Halo. Based on the best-selling video games, the series chronicles the 26th century war between the United Nations Space Command and the league of alien races known as the Covenant. Leading humanity’s cause is Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), a super-soldier who commands the elite unit known as Silver Team.

Season 1 premiered this past March on Paramount+. One month before the premiere, the network renewed the series for a second season. Now, Paramount+ has confirmed the start of production on season 2 with a behind-the-scenes photo posted on the show’s official Twitter account. According to the caption, filming is getting underway in Iceland. You can check out the announcement below.

The Spartans have landed in Iceland! #HaloTheSeries Season 2 starts production now. pic.twitter.com/XpdHevVbY3 — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) September 14, 2022

In addition to the filming announcement, Deadline confirms that Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo are joining the cast of Halo‘s sophomore season as new series regulars. Morgan will play an intelligence offer named James Ackerson, while Rodlo will star as a marine corporal named Talia Perez. Natascha McElhone, Fiona O’Shaughnessy, Tylan Bailey, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani are among those also returning for season 2 as well.

Plot details remain under wraps, but the war between humans and aliens is expected to reach a new turning point. Currently, Halo season 2 is undated. However, all episodes from season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+.

Are you excited to see Master Chief and the rest of Silver Team in season 2? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

