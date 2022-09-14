Werewolf by Night Director Shoots Down Moon Knight Rumors

At the D23 Expo, Marvel unveiled the first footage for its new special, Werewolf by Night. When the series was first announced, many fans speculated that Moon Knight could make an appearance due to the character’s debut in the same comic series. While speaking with ET Canada, Werewolf by Night director, Michael Giacchino, provided clarification on the crossover potential, saying, “Moon Knight first appeared in Werewolf by Night in the comics years ago. That’s what everyone is thinking. Yeah, there’s no immediate plans for anything like that.”

However, fans will notice that Giacchino didn’t dismiss the crossover entirely. Instead, he only shot down the idea for the near future. Gael García Bernal, who plays Jack Russell and the titular werewolf, stuttered during his answer when asked the same question. Bernal laughed and said, “I have no idea.”

As part of Phase 4, Werewolf by Night is billed as a Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation, the first of its kind in the MCU. The show is an homage to the classic Universal monster movies from the ’30s to ’50s. Costarring with Bernal is Laura Donnelly, who plays the monster hunter known as Elsa Bloodstone. Although most of the plot is under wraps, the special will revolve around a group of monster hunters searching for a powerful relic, as Russell’s monstrous persona wreaks havoc upon them.

Werewolf by Night streams to Disney+ on October 7.

