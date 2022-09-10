Marvel Announces Thunderbolts Cast At D23 Expo

Marvel Announces Thunderbolts Cast At D23

At the D23 Expo, Kevin Feige announced the leads of Thunderbolts, a new film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Thunderbolts cast includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent. Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost will also be on the team. Rounding out the Thunderbolts is Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, as played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will manage the team.

The biggest surprise is the addition of Bucky, who last appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Yelena, Red Guardian, Taskmaster, and Valentina all debuted in Black Widow, while Ghost was last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Let’s meet the Thunderbolts. There’s Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as Val, David Harbour returns as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as the Ghost, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster – and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/T3085lkCSm — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) September 10, 2022

The plot is unknown at this time, but the Hollywood trades keep calling Thunderbolts Marvel’s version of The Suicide Squad. That’s not entirely accurate. In the comics, the Thunderbolts were a group of villains who were pretending to be heroes. However, some of the team members actually enjoyed being heroic and they legitimately reformed. Later iterations of the team were antiheroes or outright villains. But there is no direct correlation between the MCU’s incarnation of the team and their comic book counterparts.

Thunderbolts arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024. Additionally, the film will close out Phase 5 of the MCU. Jake Schreier is attached to direct from a script penned by Eric Pearson.

Are you excited to see the Thunderbolts in the MCU? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Recommended Reading: Thunderbolts Volume 3: Infinity (Marvel Now)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.