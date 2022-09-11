Eric Kripke Previews The Boys’ Gen V Spinoff With New Concept Art

The world of The Boys is expanding, and now, we have our very first glimpse at the upcoming Gen V spinoff. We’ve known for a while that the new series will introduce a motley crew of young supes who train to use their powers at a college bankrolled by Vought International. But thanks to the official Vought Twitter account, we have a better idea of what this facility looks like in the form of two new concept art images.

Executive producer Eric Kripke (better known as The Boys’ primary showrunner) later re-shared the photos to his own account and offered an update on how the series is coming along. As far as we know, filming isn’t done yet. But Kripke claims he’s already watched the “first batch” of episodes and it sounds like viewers won’t be disappointed. Check out what else he had to say below.

Gen V draws the bulk of its inspiration from the G-Men storyline in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s original comic book series. Most of the supes who appeared in this arc were obvious riffs on Marvel’s X-Men characters. They were even led by their own folically-challenged benefactor, John Godolkin (hence the name “Godolkin University” on the show), and occupied their own mansion headquarters, which likely influenced Gen V’s college setting as well.

Based on the concept art, the cafeteria and dorm rooms look fairly standard for in institute of higher learning. But in this case, the students are taught to idolize the “heroes” in the Seven, as evidenced by posters of these characters hanging above the school’s dining hall.

Amazon hasn’t announced a premiere date for Gen V. But it will definitely premiere sometime in 2023 before The Boys returns for its fourth season.

What do you think of the designs for Godolkin University? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

