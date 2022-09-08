Star Trek: Lower Decks Sneak Peek Previews a Daring Rescue

The new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks began airing on Paramount+ two weeks ago. But during today’s Star Trek Day livestream, co-stars Paul F. Tompkins, Tawny Newsome, and Noël Wells took the stage to share a new clip from an upcoming episode, and a very action-packed one at that. You can check it out for yourself below.

Season 3 kicked off with U.S.S. Cerritos captain Carol Freeman on trial for allegedly destroying the Pakled Planet in the previous season. But now that everyone knows she was framed, Freeman is back in command of her signature vessel, with familiar crew members like Lieutenant Shaxs and Jack Ransom supporting her along the way. However, there hasn’t been much time to celebrate her release, because there are still plenty of enemies to be found among the stars. Namely, the Romulans attacking the Cerritos in this latest scene from the show.

Paramount+’s new sneak peek at Lower Decks‘ future finds the Cerritos under siege from an army of Romulans, some of whom beam their way into one of the ship’s laboratories to steal a mysterious pink crystal. Just when it seems like all hope is lost, another Starfleet vessel, U.S.S. Wayfarer zooms out of hyperspace and keeps the Cerritos from being blown to bits. But even more surprising is the identity of the Wayfarer’s own captain: Bucephalus Dagger, the alter ego of Ensign Brad Boimler.

This clip is from an episode called “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus,” a sequel to the season 1 episode, “Crisis Point.” In that episode, Boimler created a holodeck simulation so he could learn more about Captain Freeman ahead of an interview with her. It looks like Boimler’s new simulation will go even further by placing him in the captain’s chain.

The first three episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 are now streaming on Paramount+.

What do you think of this latest clip from the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

