Jen Enters the Dating Pool In a New Clip From She-Hulk Episode 4

Through the first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters hasn’t exactly shown a lot of interest in the opposite sex. To be fair, she’s been going through some big changes, like becoming She-Hulk. In a short span of time, Jen went from a normal Deputy District Attorney to a Gamma-powered lawyer heading up a new superhuman law division. It doesn’t leave Jen much time for a social life. However, in this clip from She-Hulk episode 4, Jen is finally looking to enter the dating pool.

Jen’s best friend, Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga), points out the flaws in Jennifer’s current dating strategy. Additionally, she puts forth the idea that Jen should set up a dating profile as She-Hulk. Regardless, Jen doesn’t want to give over her personal life to her She-Hulk persona. She just wants to be Jen.

There aren’t a lot of guys in Marvel’s comic book universe who can give Jen the relationship she wants. Although she did have a long term romance with a guy named Wyatt Wingfoot in the comics. But for this series, it looks like Jen will have to go through a lot of fish in the sea before she finds someone who is good for her.

She-Hulk episode 4 will premiere at midnight on Thursday, September 8.

