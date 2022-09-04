Chadwick Boseman Wins an Emmy for Voice-Over in “What If…?”

Though he did not win a posthumous Oscar when many fans and critics thought he should, the late Chadwick Boseman just scored one for his final Marvel Studios performance. Voicing an alternate reality T’Challa, who became Star-Lord instead of Black Panther, he led the Disney+ series What If…? to its best episode. In winning the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Emmy tonight, he beat out fellow Marvel voice-actor F. Murray Abraham, who played Khonshu in Moon Knight.

As reported by Deadline, Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award. In accepting, she said the following:

“When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new. You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it’s me? Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf.”

It’s well-deserved. Let us know your thought on Boseman’s work in comments.

Recommended Reading: Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.