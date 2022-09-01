Emil Blonsky Explains Himself In a New Clip From She-Hulk Episode 3

As far as everyone knew, Emil Blonsky a.k.a. the Abomination had been rotting in a cell since the events of The Incredible Hulk movie in 2008. However, Abomination had a cameo appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in which he fought Wong in an underground cage match. Blonsky even returned to his cell after that fight. Regardless, that little jaunt caught up with him in the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Just after Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters agreed to represent Blonsky at his parole hearing, the video of the fight was leaked online. And in a new preview from She-Hulk episode 3, Blonsky has to explain himself.

In this clip from tonight’s episode, Tim Roth’s Blonsky paints himself as the victim. He also claims that Wong (Benedict Wong), was the man who broke him out. Blonsky is probably stretching the truth there, but tracking down Wong may be Jen’s only hope of winning her case.

As implied in the preview, Benedict Wong will be making a guest appearance in tonight’s episode. There are even some fun callbacks to Doctor Strange as Jen’s paralegal, Nikki, sets herself up as a thirst trap to lure Wong in. He may be the Sorcerer Supreme, but even Wong needs a little companionship from time to time.

She-Hulk episode 3 will premiere at midnight on Thursday, September 1.

