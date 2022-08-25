She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2!

The the hierarchy of power in the MCU is about to change. Oh wait, that’s the other guy. This show is about Jennifer Walters and her new alter ego, She-Hulk. The second episode the MCU’s latest original series has premiered, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2.

After outing her abilities in court and easily defeating Titania, Jen no longer has a secret identity. Everyone knows she’s She-Hulk, even though she didn’t get to choose her own codename. Jen’s pal, Nikki Ramos, takes her out to celebrate in her Hulk form. However, the good times are dashed when Jen’s boss lets her know that Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway successfully pushed for a mistrial because Jen saved the jury from Titania. And because she’s too much of a liability, Jen is fired from the D.A.’s office. Additionally, no other law firm will hire Jen because she’s a Hulk.

Later, Jen endures an uncomfortable dinner with her family as they pepper her with superhero questions that she can’t begin to answer. Only Jen’s father, Morris, seems to offer her a real chance to talk about her problems. Out of depression and desperation, Jen even contemplates a career outside of the legal system. Note the Easter Eggs from Jen’s tablet on the far right of the pic below. It looks like the first confirmation of Wolverine in the MCU, and a callback to Eternals.

While drowning her sorrows at the Legal Ease bar, Jen is approached by Holden Holliway, one of the partners at GLK&H. He offers her a job with his firm, which Jen quickly accepts as long as she can hire Nikki as her paralegal. The next business day, Jen learns that the catch is that she has to go to work as She-Hulk and become the face of the company’s new super human law division. Jen also has to represent Emil Blonsky a.k.a. the Abomination. Jen immediately rejects Blonsky because he tried to kill her cousin. But Holliway tells her that she will either take the case or she doesn’t have a job.

Jen agrees to meet Blonsky in prison, and she learns that he is in full control of his transformations. He also claims to be spiritually transformed and worthy of parole. Blonsky even claims he made seven soul mates through pen pal connections in prison. Jen calls Bruce to get his approval to take the case, and he says that he forgave Blonsky in part because he’s literally a different person now. What Bruce doesn’t tell Jen is that he’s apparently on a space ship heading back to Sakaar.

With newfound peace of mind, Jen tells Holliway that she will take the job. She even accepts Blonsky as her client. However, she then sees a news report about Blonsky’s escape from prison and footage of his underground fight from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Clearly Jen is gonna have her work cut out for her now.

We still want to know what you think. So make sure to leave your reviews for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 in the comment section below!

