Netflix Renews Love, Death + Robots For Season 4

Rumors about Netflix gutting its animation department have been swirling for months. But thankfully, at least one beloved show is surviving the purge. The streaming service has announced that Love, Death + Robots is coming back for another volume of episodes. And it will once again premiere new adult-oriented sci-fi shorts from some of the best animation studios in the business.

The latest season of the critically-acclaimed anthology series hit the platform back in May and consisted of nine episodes (making it half as long as the first season, but one episode longer than volume 2). As with earlier episodes, the creators pulled from a variety of short stories penned by renowned sci-fi and fantasy authors, including John Scalzi, Neal Asher, and Michael Swanwick. David Fincher and Deadpool director Tim Miller serve as executive producers, with Jennifer Yuh Nelson acting as supervising director.

Additionally, volume 3 signaled a few changes for the show. The new season’s premiere episode, “Three Robots: Exit Strategies” marked the first time that the series revisited characters from an earlier installment. Additionally, Fincher made his series directorial debut on episode 2, “Bad Traveling,” which saw him reunite with his Seven screenwriter, Andrew Kevin Walker. At 21 minutes, it was also the longest episode that the series has ever produced.

Sony Pictures Imageworks, Titmouse, Miller’s own Blur Studio are among the list of animation houses that lent their talents to Love, Death + Robots volume 3. The new episodes also drafted some recognizable voice talent, including Mackenzie Davis, Joel McHale, Rosario Dawson, Craig Ferguson, Joe Manganiello, and Jai Courtney. Later this year, the show will compete in the Outstanding Short Form Animation category at the 74th annual Emmy Awards with its “Jibaro” episode.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for Love, Death + Robots volume 4, but a 2024 premiere seems likely.

Are you happy to hear that the series is coming back with more episodes? Are there any stories from previous episodes you’re hoping to see continue? Let us know in the comment section below!

