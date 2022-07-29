Marvel Explains How Spider-Man: Freshman Year Connects To the MCU

When Spider-Man: Freshman Year was originally announced, it was described as the missing year from Peter Parker’s MCU career. In other words, everything that happened to Peter before Captain America: Civil War. However, the Comic-Con preview for this series had some fans scratching their heads. Essentially, there were things on the show, like guest appearances by Doctor Strange and Daredevil, that contradict what we saw in the films. Regardless, Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum has now explained how the show connects to the MCU.

Winderbaum was on ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast when he explained that Freshman Year is an offshoot timeline from the MCU. The key point of divergence is that Peter Parker is recruited not by Tony Stark, but by Norman Osborn himself.

“Like we said, in the panel, it follows the pattern that you see in Civil War,” said Winderbaum. “Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony Stark is waiting for him to offer him the Stark internship and take him to Berlin. But because of things that happen in the multiverse because of new, random occurrences, it’s not Tony Stark who’s waiting for him there. It’s Norman Osborn, and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel Universe.”

That does beg the question of whether Tony Stark or Steve Rogers exist in the timeline for this series. The show’s producers have already teased characters who haven’t even appeared in the MCU yet, like Amadeus Cho. But it remains to be seen if anything from the show will reflect back on the prime MCU timeline.

Spider-Man: Freshmen Year will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. A second season called Spider-Man: Sophomore Year was confirmed at Comic-Con.

Are you disappointed to hear that Freshmen Year isn’t a prime MCU story? Or do you prefer that the show do its own thing? Let us know in the comment section below!

