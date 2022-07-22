The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes Movie Becomes a Limited Series

Most of the actors who leave The Walking Dead aren’t afforded the luxury of coming back. However, when original series headliner Andrew Lincoln departed the show after nine seasons, his return was already set it stone. Immediately following his final episode’s conclusion in 2018, AMC announced that Rick Grimes’ story would continue in a trilogy of feature-length films, each of which would get a theatrical release. The trilogy has suffered from one delay after another over the last four years. But now, the network is shifting course. AMC (via Deadline) is officially redeveloping Lincoln’s films as a six-episode limited series scheduled to air in 2023.

Lincoln made the news official at Comic-Con earlier today, when he made a surprise appearance during The Walking Dead’s last-ever Hall H panel. Joining him onstage was his former onscreen love interest, Danai Gurira (Michonne), who made her own Walking Dead exit in 2020. Gurira will also return for the spinoff, which will see their characters reunite after several years apart and bring closure to their respective storylines. Lincoln and Gurira will both serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Scott M. Gimple. On the heels of the announcement, AMC even released some new key art for the upcoming series. You can check it out for yourself below.

The new world NEEDS Rick and Michonne. pic.twitter.com/orvvTo8sHi — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 22, 2022

In his last TWD episode, audiences were led to believe that Rick sacrificed himself to stop a horde of zombies from attacking his fellow survivors. Regardless, his survival was confirmed when Anne/Jadis loaded him onto a helicopter bound for an unknown location. Following a six-year time jump in season 10, Michonne eventually discovered clues that Rick was still alive. With this, she set off on her own journey to find him.

“Rick and Michonne are two of my favorite people and Danai and Andy are two of my favorite people,” said Gimple in a new statement. “Working with all of them continues to be a dream come true. The three of us, along with a terrific team of TWD all stars and incredible new voices, are crafting an insane love epic worth the long, long wait.”

AMC hasn’t announced a title for Lincoln and Gurira’s Walking Dead spinoff.

