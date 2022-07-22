Marvel Debuts the First Trailer For I Am Groot

In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, Groot is a hero of few words. Three to be precise. But Vin Diesel always seems to get the most out of them. And next month, Disney+ is throwing the spotlight on Baby Groot in a series of five animated shorts. As part of the Marvel Studios animation panel at Comic-Con, we now have the first trailer for I Am Groot.

In the clip, Baby Groot inadvertently finds himself in a one-sided war with tiny aliens that mistake him as a threat. However, that experience also seems to teach him to embrace who and what he is. He also appears to experiment with his fashion sense.

A hero of few words returns. #IAmGroot, a collection of five Original shorts, starts streaming August 10 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qKhTBwhpUm — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 22, 2022

Bradley Cooper will also reprise his role as Rocket for the series, but the shorts are not necessarily tied to MCU continuity. Instead, they’re just fun little adventures.

I Am Groot will begin streaming on Disney+ on August 10.

