Gargoyles Remastered Release Date Set for Disney Game

The Gargoyles Remastered release date has been set for Empty Clip Studios‘ upcoming revival of the 16-bit title based on the animated Disney series.

When does Gargoyles Remastered release?

The Gargoyles Remastered release date has been set for October 19, 2023, when the game will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

A new trailer for the game is also out and shows footage of the original game followed by the remaster, previewing footage of the remaster’s various new features. In the upcoming remaster, players will be able to switch between the original graphics and the updated style instantly.

Check out the Gargoyles Remastered trailer below:

“Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the ‘90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure,” reads the video’s description. “Relive the epic journey of Goliath and the Gargoyles featuring enhanced visuals, animations, and SFX, all inspired by the acclaimed animated series. The world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Experience classic gameplay that stays authentic to its predecessor while including new features such as achievements, gameplay rewind, and more!”

Originally released in 1995 for the Sega Genesis, Gargoyles was a platform game that was based on the hit Disney animated series of the same name. In the game, players controlled Goliath, one of the Gargoyles, as they fought to defeat the Eye of Odin, a magical talisman that transforms people who touch it. The game itself was relatively short, lasting just five levels — each with its own boss fight — but was well received at the time of its launch.