Power Rangers’ Jason David Frank Gets Birthday Tribute from His Daughter

The late Power Rangers star Jason David Frank receives a special tribute from his daughter on what was to be his 50th birthday.

Jenna Frank’s tribute to her late Power Rangers dad

On Instagram, Jenna Frank posted photos of some special times she shared with her late father. Among them included a baby photo of the Power Rangers star as well as two photos of him and Jenna at an airport parking lot and a restaurant.

“I can’t put my pain into words. I still can’t believe you’re gone. I was with you on your birthday last year. I picked you up at the airport. You were so happy to see me,” Jenna wrote. “You are my book to life. You taught me everything I know. You are more than just my dad. You are my very best friend, my partner in crime, my brother. You are everything in one.”



Jason David Frank originated the role of Tommy Oliver, beginning with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which aired on Fox Kids in the early ’90s. Throughout the long-running superhero adventure franchise, Frank’s Tommy took on the mantles of the Green Ranger and the White Ranger. As his persona evolved throughout the franchise, Tommy was part of six different Power Rangers teams and made his final appearance in the series Power Rangers: Ninja Steel.

Frank took his own life on November 19, 2022, at age 49. Power Rangers franchise holder Hasbro paid tribute to Frank with a special video commemorating his most memorable moments in the shows and theatrical films. Additionally, Frank’s castmates remembered the actor fondly, including Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson who remained close to Frank long after the original series ended.

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” Johnson wrote on her Instagram account. “My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven, and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…”