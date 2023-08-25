Star Wars: Ahsoka Makes Fortnite Debut in New Season

Ahsoka Tano has become the latest Star Wars character to journey from a galaxy far, far away to the Fortnite island.

Coming just a few days after the fan-favorite Star Wars character’s Disney+ show launched, Ahsoka has been added to the popular battle royale game, Fortnite. She is the “secret skin” for Chapter 4: Season 4 — Last Resort — meaning that players will not be able to unlock her until Sept. 28.

Ahsoka Tano will be unlockable on September 28! pic.twitter.com/xYYc6OB4dX — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 25, 2023

Ahsoka can be spotted at the end of the Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 4 gameplay launch trailer below:

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Co-created by George Lucas and Dave Filoni, Ahsoka Tano debuted in the 2008 Clone Wars animated film as the 14-year-old Padawan to Anakin Skywalker. Although she was initially disliked by most critics and fans, the character slowly morphed into a fan favorite after additional development was done to make her a more three-dimensional character. Ashley Eckstein has voiced Ahsoka in all of her animated appearances while Rosario Dawson portrays the character in live-action.

Dawson currently stars as Ahsoka in the Disney+ series of the same name, which is set after the character’s appearances in Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. In the series, Ahsoka investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

Starring alongside Dawson are Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as the voice of Huyang, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, who reprises his voice role from Star Wars Rebels.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka are currently available to stream on Disney+. New episodes drop weekly on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT until Oct. 3, 2023.