Creature Commandos’ David Harbour on How Long He Plans on Playing the DCU’s Frankenstein

Creature Commandos star David Harbour recently revealed that he plans on sticking around to play Eric Frankenstein — both in live-action and animation — for at least a decade.

Speaking with Collider, the actor discussed how excited he is to play such a “rich and hilarious and layered” character like Eric Frankenstein in James Gunn‘s forthcoming DC Universe, beginning with the Max animated series Creature Commandos.

Harbour also revealed that he is expecting to play Frankenstein on and off for at least the next decade. “Again, it feels like it’s this new world where they don’t lock you in anymore. I feel like Marvel learned that lesson as well. If you don’t want to do it, I don’t think they’re gonna make you do 20 movies,” he explained. “But I think it’s something where I just love these worlds so much that it’s a joy to do and a joy to work with someone so creative. So, if they want me to do eight to 10 years of this, I feel like I’ll check my schedule, but I’ll try to free up some time.”

What is Creature Commandos?

Unveiled by Gunn back in January 2023, Creature Commandos is an upcoming animated series based on the comic book team of the same name that debuted in 1980’s Weird War Tales #93. Created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick, the original Creature Commandos team featured supernatural creatures like a werewolf, vampire, and Frankenstein-like monster going on missions during World War II. The DCU’s Creature Commandos series will be set in the present day and feature characters that were previously introduced in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, both of which were written by Gunn.

Besides Harbour, the voice cast for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel, Steve Agee as John Economos, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Maria Bakalova as a new character named Princess Ilana Rostovic.

Creature Commandos is currently expected to release on Max in 2024.