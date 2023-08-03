TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’s Ayo Edebiri Discusses Thunderbolts Role

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Ayo Ederbiri hyped up her next big role in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts.

Who is Ayo Edebiri playing in Thunderbolts?

Ederbibi spoke to Backstage Magazine about the latest Ninja Turtles movie where she plays the voice of April O’Neil. While the star chatted up Turtles, Ederbibi shared her excitement about her undisclosed character in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment. “I love being a sponge,” Ederbibi said. “I just want to learn as much as possible. I’m excited [for ‘Thunderbolts’] because I don’t know; and to me, that’s cool. I feel like those are always the situations that I’ve benefited from the most. If I don’t know what I’m going to learn, that’s the best possible scenario for me.”

While Marvel has not confirmed which role Ederbibi is playing in Thunderbolts, reports suggest that her character will be a significant connection to the team and CIA director Contessa Valentina “Val” Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Ederbibi joins an established group of MCU anti-heroes including Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). Additionally, Harrison Ford will appear as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, the role originated by the late William Hurt and Ford’s second MCU appearance following Captain America: Brave New World.

Another undisclosed role of interest in Thunderbolts is the casting of The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun. The actor has reportedly been cast in “a role going forward in future films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” Some outlets suggest that Yeun could be playing the Marvel Comics character Sentry with the Thunderbolts tasked to bring him down.

Ederbibi can currently be seen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, now playing in theaters. Thunderbolts is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024.