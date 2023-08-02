Deleted J. Jonah Jameson Scene Art From Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed

New artwork of Peter Parker coming face-to-face with J. Jonah Jameson in a deleted scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home has surfaced.

What J. Jonah Jameson scene fail to make the cut in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Per The Direct, two pieces of artwork from the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster were revealed in the new book Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie.

The scene not produced for the movie shows Jameson (J.K. Simmons) doing his DailyBugle.net broadcast inside his cluttered apartment full of misplaced documents and two cats. One piece of art shows the full scope of the apartment with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) catching Jameson mid-stream. The second piece of artwork shows the same scene from the reverse with Jameson’s exposed boxers below his suit jacket. It is unknown why the scene never made the movie.

Simmons’ Jameson played a major role in Spider-Man’s story ever since he made a surprise cameo in the mid-credits scene of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Unlike the classic newspaper publisher version that Simmons played in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy in the ‘2000s, the MCU Jameson uses his conspiracy theory platform to help make Peter Parker a villain to the public after the death of Mysterio.

Simmons only appeared in a handful of scenes in No Way Home to further his conspiracy, and never once got to share the screen directly with Holland’s Spider-Man. However, one deleted scene in No Way Home’s 4K Blu-ray release featured Jameson berating Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) for his public declaration as the Wall-Crawler’s friend.

Following the release of No Way Home, Simmons told Deadline that he “thinks he’s gonna be in more” Spider-Man projects in the future. The actor already appeared in a cameo for the mid-credits of 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage which tied the MCU with Sony’s Spider-Verse through Dr. Stange’s botched spell in No Way Home.