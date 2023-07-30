Latest Adam Driver Fantastic Four MCU Report Puts Casting in Doubt

Rumors of an Adam Driver Fantastic Four starring role have been circulating for some time, but a recent report suggests that the star is completely out of the film.

Driver may have passed on the role early on

According to the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Above the Line’s Jeff Sneider noted that Driver not only is not going to be in the film, but may have passed on the opportunity very early in Disney approaching him.

“This contradicts some stuff some we’ve put out there in the past, but…this comes from someone apparently working on the Fantastic Four movie,” said Sneider. “They said that Adam Driver was never really engaged in this. They sent Adam Driver the script a while back and he said that he couldn’t connect with the character on the page, and he passed very early on.”

Sneider went on to note that it’s possible that Marvel Studios returns to Driver with the film’s new script, which is being written by Josh Friedman. However, it seems as if Driver may not be ready to step into the superhero world as of now.

Driver’s name has come up in regards to the role previously, with past episodes of The Hot Mic podcast mentioning that he was the lead choice for the role of Reed Richards. Following that, reports that he had “priced himself out” of the role popped up.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four comic book series, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961 and was the first superhero team title produced by Marvel Comics.

The film is set to make its debut during Phase 6 of the MCU, on May 2, 2025.