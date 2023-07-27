The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto has compared the upcoming Disney+ series’ action to the first of the Star Wars prequels, The Phantom Menace.

How is The Acolyte like Star Wars: The Phantom Menace?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the actor noted that fans who like Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’s fight choreography in the battle between Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Maul will enjoy the series.

“If you loved that sequence with Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan and Darth Maul, I think you’re going to enjoy this show,” Jacinto stated.

“I will say too — not to shade, but we have a lot more tangible physical moves than I saw in that fight,” fellow series star Charlie Barnett noted. “As badass as it is, there’s a lot more grounded work that goes into our stunt training and our stunt performances.”

The Acolyte is set 100 years before The Phantom Menace at the end of the High Republic. Plot details remain scarce, but it will be a Sith-led story about “a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

Amandla Stenberg headlines The Acolyte as the former Padawan. Lee Jung-jae will play a Jedi Master, with Keen, Barnett, and Carrie-Anne Moss playing Jedi. Jacinto described his character as a “regular guy who gets swept up into the High Republic world and the Jedi.” Other cast members include Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Margarita Levieva, and Joonas Suotamo as Kelnacca, a Wookiee Jedi master.