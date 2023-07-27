Deadpool Creator Promises Wade Wilson Will Battle Even More New Villains in Badder Blood

Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of Deadpool, promises Wade Wilson will go up against even more new villains in his ongoing series Badder Blood.

Speaking to ComicBook, Liefeld lamented the fact that Deadpool lacks a distinctive nemesis despite his popularity amongst Marvel’s pantheon of characters. “He needs more bad guys, okay? Like how has it been 30 years,” the writer said. “In thirty years I’m not sure we can identify a true Deadpool villain. Like who’s his Sabertooth? Who’s his Joker? So I’m just rolling up my sleeves. . .” Liefeld went on to compare Wade Wilson’s lack of a rogue’s gallery to Spider-Man, noting that over the course of a couple of years, Peter Parker went up against iconic villains like Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Vulture, all of whom are synonymous with the Wall-Crawler.

Taking the Fight to Deadpool

Liefeld further addressed the new adversaries that have already fought Deadpool in Badder Blood, explaining what inspired their creations. Shatterstorm, a bounty hunter who hails from Shatterstar’s world, debuted in Deadpool: Badder Blood #1 and Liefeld noted that the inspiration behind the character was his discovery that many modern readers have never heard of Shatterstar. “He was raised up in the arenas and the gladiator games in the Mojoverse, and lots of different warriors look like him: [Shatterstorm] is a female warrior who was in the same caste system, and is now here as a bounty hunter.”

Badder Blood #2 sees the introduction of Arcade’s sister, who evolves her brother’s signature Murderworld, a theme park designed to kill the X-Men with virtual reality by creating a digital and deadly environment dubbed Killville. “And she doesn’t like her brother… So yeah I’m just trying to add new layers,” Liefeld explained.

Written by Liefeld and Chad Bowers with art by Liefeld, inks by Liefeld and Shelby Robertson, color by Jay David Ramos, and letters by Joe Sabino, Deadpool: Badder Blood #1 is now on sale from Marvel Comics.