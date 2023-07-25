Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Hits Paramount+ 46 Days After Theatrical Release

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the latest film in the long-running franchise, is now streaming on Paramount+.

Rise of the Beasts was added to the streaming service on Tuesday, July 25. This marks a 46-day gap between its streaming debut and theatrical premiere on June 9. Rise of the Beasts joins Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014), and Bumblebee (2018) on Paramount+.

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

The seventh film in the popular science fiction action franchise, directed by Steven Caple Jr., follows Optimus Prime and the Autobots as they team up with the Maximals to stop a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet: Unicron. The screenplay was written by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber.

Despite Rise of the Beasts’ $60.5 million start being an improvement over the openings for the prequel spinoff Bumblebee ($21.6 million) and 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight ($44.6 million), the film fell off at the box office in subsequent weeks. At the time of writing, the film has made $427.1 million at the global box office, making it the lowest-grossing installment in the franchise.

Rise of the Beasts — developed as the first film in a new trilogy for Paramount — ended with a tease of a future crossover film with G.I. Joe, another Hasbro property. However, given the film’s poor box office performance, it is unknown at this time if Paramount will greenlight another live-action Transformers film. An animated prequel film set on Cybertron, titled Transformers One, is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 13, 2024.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts features Peter Cullen reprising his voice role from previous Transformers media as Optimus Prime. The voice cast also includes Pete Davidson as Mirage, Liza Koshy as Arcee, John DiMaggio as Stratosphere and Transit, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, and Peter Dinklage as Scourge, with Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback leading the live-action cast as Noah Diaz and Elena Wallace, respectively.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now streaming on Paramount+.