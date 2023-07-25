Batman and Robin Will Introduce a Female Version of Hush: Shush

Batman and Robin will soon have their hands full with Shush, a new villain inspired by one of The Dark Knight’s most iconic foes.

Unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con 2023, per ComicBook, Shush will formally debut in Batman and Robin #2 and will serve as a successor to Thomas Elliot, aka Hush. Writer Joshua Williamson and artist Simone Di Meo have yet to reveal further details on the new rogue but it’s believed that her motives will be revealed when the issue releases on October 10, 2023. DC has also yet to confirm whether Shush is actually connected to Hush or whether she’s simply using a similar moniker.

“Introducing Shush. Who does she work for? And how have they turned one of Batman’s greatest tools against him? Urban Jungle continues as the father and son dynamic duo are on the deadly case! But first, Damian must deal with…his first day of school?!” reads the issue’s synopsis.

Hush: A Villain Driven By Obsession

Thomas Elliot may be one of the more recent entries in Batman’s gallery of villains, but he’s nonetheless had a major impact on the Caped Crusader. Debuting the landmark series Batman: Hush, the character is driven to the point of obsessive revenge due to his unbridled hatred for the Wayne Family. Having been a childhood friend of the young Bruce, Thomas attempted to murder his parents at an early age but failed when Thomas Wayne, the gifted surgeon he was, intervened and saved their lives. Since then, he has sworn vengeance on the Waynes and, subsequently, Batman, who has often stood in his way.

Williamson and Di Meo’s Batman and Robin picks up after the explosive events of Batman vs. Robin and Lazarus Planet, reuniting Bruce and Damian Wayne for new adventures in Gotham City. Shush is one of several new villains promised to appear in the series which will also feature the return of some classic adversaries.

Batman and Robin #2 hits shelves on Oct. 10.