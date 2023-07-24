The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Disney+ Release Date Revealed for Sony Sequel

After Sony Pictures brought a handful of its films over to the streaming service earlier this year, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has a Disney+ release date.

When does The Amazing Spider-Man 2 release on Disney+?

Sony confirmed the news via the official Spider-Man Twitter account, revealing that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Disney+ release date would be set for August 11, 2023. The move unites the 2014 sequel with its predecessor, which arrived on Disney+ a few months ago alongside all three of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films.

Call The Daily Bugle: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is swinging onto @DisneyPlus on August 11! ? pic.twitter.com/YeUgWz7Wwl — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) July 24, 2023

The move comes as fans have continued to clamor for all of the Spider-Man films to be housed on Disney+, a move that Sony Pictures had originally hinted could happen at some point in the future. In its announcement, Sony Pictures and Disney also said that more titles from Sony’s library would be coming to Disney+ later this year.

Currently, Disney+ houses most of the Spider-Man films save for a few key exceptions. As it stands, every film in the Spider-Man universe aside from Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius are available on Disney+.

Sony Pictures and Starz currently have an agreement on streaming rights, meaning that most of the Spider-Man films have been housed on Starz for some time. However, with some now being moved to Disney+, it’ll be interesting to see if more continue to make their way over.