Ms. Marvel Producer Wants Fans to Keep Bugging Kevin Feige for Season 2

Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanat recently addressed fan demand for a second season of the Disney+ series at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

“It’s great to see more demand. You know, complain,” Amanat said during the Women of Marvel panel at SDCC 2023. “I’m happy to have you guys complain to [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige], let’s get a Season 2.”

Sana Amanat on Ms. Marvel: “It’s great to see more demand. You know, complain. I’m happy to have to guys complain to Kevin for more. Kevin, let’s get a season 2.” #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/2Ku5pg2ax2 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 23, 2023

Ms. Marvel premiered on Disney+ on June 8 and ran for six episodes until July 13. The series’ first season — which is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — follows the titular 16-year-old Pakistani American high school student, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who dreams of one day fighting alongside the Avengers and later comes into possession of an ancient heirloom that allows her to make powerful constructs out of cosmic energy.

Despite the positive response from MCU fans, Marvel Studios has not yet green-lit a second season of Ms. Marvel. So far, the only live-action MCU Disney+ series to receive a Season 2 has been Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston. A second (and third) season of the animated series What If…? is also in the works.

While Ms. Marvel Season 2 is still up in the air, fans won’t have to wait long to see Vellani suit up again. The actor will appear as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the upcoming film, The Marvels, which will see the young superhero team-up with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau/Photon. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will also appear.

All six episodes of Ms. Marvel Season 1 are currently available to stream on Disney+.