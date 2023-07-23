Jim Lee Credits Praises James Gunn for Being Ally to Comics

DC Comics president, publisher, and CEO Jim Lee is a big fan of DC Studio’s co-CEO James Gunn, whom Lee calls a massive ally to the world of comics.

Gunn’s love of comics has led to growth on certain titles

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter during San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Lee praised both Gunn and Peter Safran, who were named as co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios last year. While Gunn and Safran are heading up the live-action film division, Lee recognized Gunn’s love of comics, and called it a huge bonus to have someone so attuned to the world of comics in charge.

“It’s amazing to have partners in Peter and James, particularly James,” said Lee. “He was a comics fan growing up and knows our mythology inside out. And having that kind of ally in the live-action space allows us to really leverage what he is doing and allow us to market and sell comic books to new readers, these are people who are interested in his movies, his TV shows, and if they want to take a deep dive into these characters, he directs them to the comic books.”

Lee went on to note that, without divulging any specific details, certain comic titles have seen double and triple-digit growth in sales once Gunn and Safran took over. With Gunn such an avid fan of comics and routinely pulling from the source material for many movies, it isn’t too shocking that fans are looking to read up on what Gunn might be tasing.

Superman: Legacy will be a part of DC Studios’ first slate for its rebooted DC Universe, which is being called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The film will be written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn, who was hired to become co-CEO of DC Studios in November 2022.