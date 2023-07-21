Superman: Legacy Casting Rumor Suggests James Gunn Has Found the DCU’s Jimmy Olsen

Skyler Gisondo has been linked to the role of Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn‘s forthcoming DC Universe.

Trusted scoopers MyTimeToShineHello and CanWeGetSomeToast were the first to report the potential Superman: Legacy casting, sharing the rumor on Twitter. MyTimeToShineHello initially stoked the rumor by posting a GIF of Gisondo. CanWeGetSomeToast subsequently retweeted the image alongside a comic book panel of Jimmy Olsen.

The tweet also featured emojis of an eagle, a plane, and a camera. The first two emojis are likely references to the popular Superman saying, “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman!,” while the camera symbolizes Olsen’s job at the Daily Planet as a photojournalist.

Gisondo is an actor that is best known for playing Nick Daley in Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) and James Griswold in Vacation (2015). He also played Gwen Stacy’s brother, Howard, in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man duology (2012-14). He currently stars as Gideon Gemstone in the HBO black comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones.

At this time, it is unknown if Gisondo is attached to the role of Jimmy Olsen or just a potential frontrunner. Either way, the ongoing actors’ strike means that no auditions or casting deals can happen until the strike ends. That means it could be a while before fans find out if the rumor is true.

Who is playing the Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy?

David Corenswet, perhaps best known for starring in The Politician and Pearl, has been cast as the DCU’s Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman, beating out Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for the lead role. He will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The rest of the cast includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Superman: Legacy will be the first DCU film. Gunn will write and direct. It is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.