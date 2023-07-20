Superman: Legacy Casting: James Gunn Debunks Daniel Craig as Lex Luthor Rumor

Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn has debunked a casting report claiming that former James Bond actor Daniel Craig will play Lex Luthor in the upcoming DC Universe film.

After Gunn confirmed that Gotham’s Anthony Carrigan had joined Superman: Legacy as Metamorpho, a fan asked the DC Studios head if a casting report stating that Craig had been offered the role of Lex Luthor was also true. “That is not true,” Gunn replied on Threads. At this time, the role of Lex Luthor remains uncast and likely will until after the actors’ strike.

Who has been cast in Superman: Legacy?

Besides Carrigan as Metamorpho, the cast of Superman: Legacy currently consists of Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lanter, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, with David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman. Corenswet beat out Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for the lead role.

Superman: Legacy will be the first film installment in Chapter 1 of the DC Universe, a forthcoming shared universe that will encompass film, television, animation, and gaming. It will be the successor of the DC Extended Universe. Pre-production on Legacy began in April 2023, with cameras hoping to get rolling in early 2024. Although the Max television series Creature Commandos and Waller will release first, Gunn has stated that Superman: Legacy will mark the official start of the DCU.

At this time, plot details for Superman: Legacy remain under wraps, although Gunn previously confirmed that the film will not be an origin story. Instead, Clark Kent will already be operating as the Man of Steel and working at the Daily Planet. Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.