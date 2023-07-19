Secret Invasion Episode 5 Cameo: A Former Black Widow Ally Returns

Black Widow star O-T Fagbenle made a surprise appearance in the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion.

Fagbenle’s Rick Mason made a quick cameo in Secret Invasion Episode 5, “Harvest,” flying Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) on a private jet to Finland. With Secret Invasion director Ali Selim previously stating that there would be no more Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos in the series, Fagbenle’s return most likely came as a complete shock to the fandom. While his appearance was brief, Rick Mason did gift Fury an old S.H.I.E.L.D. device, the Widow’s Veil, a mask that is capable of replicating an individual’s face and voice.

Who is O-T Fagbenle’s Rick Mason?

Rick Mason first appeared in the 2021 film, Black Widow, which was set between the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). He is a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, who now works as an international smuggler and independent contractor. In the 2021 film, Mason serves as an ally to Natasha Romanoff while she is on the run from Thaddeus Ross. When fans last saw Mason, he had just delivered Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) a Quinjet.

O-T Fagbenle is the third MCU veteran to make a guest appearance in Secret Invasion after Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), who both appeared in the series premiere. Other actors reprising their roles from previous MCU media in Secret Invasion include Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes.

Secret Invasion premiered on Disney+ on June 21, as the first television series in Phase 5 of the MCU. The six-episode limited series follows Nick Fury as he learns of, and attempts to thwart, a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls, led by the rebellious Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

The first five episodes of Secret Invasion are currently streaming on Disney+.